Police: 2 jailed accused of setting fire at Metro Corrections

According to arrest records, police said a portion of the jail was filled with smoke Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two women at Metro Corrections are facing new charges after allegedly setting a fire inside the jail.

Photos provided to WHAS11 News showed areas of the jail full of smoke Monday afternoon.

Court documents said Clara Crafton and Alexis McCord have been charged with arson and wanton endangerment in connection to the fire.

According to arrest citations, other inmates saw them set the fire and it was also captured on security cameras.

