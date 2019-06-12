MADISON, Indiana — Police in Madison, Indiana have arrested two people they say tried to sneak contraband in the jail.

Investigators with the Madison Correctional Facility say Destiny Boyd and Quanii Williams who are both from Indianapolis left the contraband at an inmate work site.



Those at the worksite were then supposed to traffic it into the facility.



Boyd and Williams are charged with trafficking with an inmate outside a facility.

