The women are believed to have stolen clothes from eight different stores from the Edinburgh Premium Outlets.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Two women are facing several charges after police arrested them for shoplifting from stores at Edinburgh Premium Outlets.

The Edinburgh Police Department worked with Old Navy loss prevention investigators to catch them.

An Edinburgh officer was dispatched to Old Navy at the outlet mall on May 13 for a shoplifting in progress. The loss prevention team at the store said they saw two women stealing clothes before driving away in a black Dodge Nitro.

Police found the car still in the mall parking lot and pulled it over for a traffic stop. Old Navy's loss prevention investigators recognized the two women inside as those who had stolen clothes from the store and used a device to remove the security tags.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Chantel Marks and 30-year-old Tyeisha Dorsey. Both women were arrested for the Old Navy theft. Additionally, Marks is facing charges for possession of marijuana and failure to identify.

Police found a trash bag full of Old Navy clothing in the car, along with the device to remove the security sensor. They also found several other bags of clothes from eight different stores.

The value of the merchandise recovered totaled an estimated $2,400.

The Edinburgh Police Department said the investigation in the case is ongoing and more charges, including corrupt business act and additional theft, could come.