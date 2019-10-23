LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The woman accused of hitting a Louisville Metro Police cruiser while under the influence is expected in court.

Katelin Moody is facing multiple charges including assault of a police officer and driving under the influence.

Police say Moody hit an LMPD officer Oct.18 as he was responding to a burglary call.



The officer was hurt but they say he is expected to be okay.

