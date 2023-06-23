LMPD: Woman walks into Norton Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound

Investigators believe a woman was shot in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to Norton Children's Hospital on report of a woman with a gunshot wound walking into the hospital, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the woman was shot while in the 3400 block of Cathe Dykstra Way.

The woman was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials believe she will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests were made as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or use LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.