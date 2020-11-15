Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Fern Valley Road, victim identified

According to LMPD, the driver who struck Crystal Timmons, 32, did not remain on the scene. This is the fourth reported hit-and-run in Louisville since Nov. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a woman is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck in the 2900 Fern Valley Rd.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 32-year-old Crystal Timmons.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to LMPD, the preliminary report indicates that three pedestrians were crossing Fern Valley Rd. from south to north outside of the crosswalk. One of the three walked into the path of the pick-up that was traveling west.

The truck struck Timmons, whowas pronounced dead on scene.

The driver did not remain at the scene and there were no injuries to the other pedestrians.

This is the fourth hit-and-run in Louisville since Nov. 7 and third this week.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.