LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was arrested after staff noticed a 250 milliliter bag of fentantyl went missing from a patient's room at Jewish Hospital.

According to the arrest report, nurses noticed that a bag of fentanyl was missing from the room of a patient who was awaiting surgery Tuesday, February 5. Secruity staff found the missing fentanyl in an abandoned bag next to Cynthia Sue Kutz, the parent of the patient.

Kutz, staff said, was the only other person with access to the room. She admitted to police the bag belonged to her and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a controlled substance.