LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after an apparent stabbing in the Southland Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police responded to the report of a homicide in the 300 block of Kilmory Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a Hispanic woman in her 30's outside a home. It appears that she had been stabbed to death.

Police believe that the incident was domestic in nature and say they have "all parties at hand". They are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

"We're still trying to learn more about this individual," Alicia Smiley with LMPD said.

It is unclear if the woman lived in the area, if any children were involved, or who may have witnessed the incident.

"Just the fact that we lost a life in general, of course, is a tragedy," Smiley said.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.