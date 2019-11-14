LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's on West Broadway Wednesday night.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact police at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.