LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is recovering after she was hit by gunfire as she was lying in bed with her child late Saturday.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue just after 9:15 p.m.

Arrest records released by Metro Police say 29-year-old Elvis Carrier fired several rounds from an assault rifle while standing outside of a home.

Police say those rounds traveled and entered the woman’s home, striking her. Four others were inside the home. None of them were hurt but police said they were in imminent risk of severe physical injury or possible death.

A dispute outside also led to someone pulling out a gun and firing several shots.

The coroner says 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman died from a single gunshot wound to the torso. It’s unclear who fired the shot that killed him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Carrier is charged with 5 counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault in connection with the shooting.

Metro Police says the “Homicide Unit will consult with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if additional charges, including murder, will be brought against Carrier.”

Carrier is being held at Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.