LMPD: Woman hospitalized after she was shot in downtown Louisville

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a downtown Louisville business on Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg in the parking lot of a business. Officers rendered aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

EMS transported the victim, who was alert and conscious, to UofL Hospital. Officials believe she will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

