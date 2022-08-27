Woman shot in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

According to LMPD, she had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

When First Division officers arrived, they found a woman that had been shot.

She was transported to University Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, at this time.

LMPD is currently investigating. There are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

