LMPD: Woman shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Prentice Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman who had been shot in her leg. She was transported to UofL Hospital; Officials believe she will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

