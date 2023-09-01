x
LMPD: Woman hospitalized after Jacobs neighborhood shooting

Officers are investigating after they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in Louisville on Thursday night.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Parthenia Avenue, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

The woman was transported to UofL Hospital by EMS. Officials say they expect her to survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

