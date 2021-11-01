Police: Woman shot, injured in Bashford Manor neighborhood

Police said a woman was shot in the 3300 of Newburg Road around 10:15 p.m. Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to the 3300 block of Newburg Road Sunday around 10:15 following reports of the incident.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

