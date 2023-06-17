LMPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting near Expo Center

A woman was shot in the leg in the 900 block of Phillips Lane on Friday night, according to Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot near the Kentucky Exposition Center in the Fairgrounds in Louisville on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was transported to UofL Hospital and officials expect her to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or to utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

