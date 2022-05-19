Louisville police investigating after woman found shot, dies at hospital

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a person down around the 100 block of Harlan Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating after a woman died at University Hospital according to police.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a person down around the 100 block of Harlan Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Harlan Avenue is in between Churchill Downs and the University of Louisville football stadium parking lot.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. After they transported her to University Hospital she died of her injuries according to the spokesperson.

No other information has been released, and police said there are no suspects in custody.

Police ask if anybody knows anything to call their anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or to use their online tip portal.

