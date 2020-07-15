Woman found shot in alley on S. 32nd Street

The woman died at the scene, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they are investigating the death of a woman who was found shot in an alley Tuesday night.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, officers responded to the report of a person down in an alley in the 700 block of S. 32nd Street around 8 p.m. on July 15. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Police said she died at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and they do not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

MORE ON WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.