'Hi Jessica' | Louisville police searching for woman with multiple felony warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville are searching for a woman accused of identity theft and stealing credit cards.

Louisville Metro Police posted on Facebook, asking the public to help find Jessica Whitehouse, who they say has multiple felony warrants.

According to the post, Whitehall has recently used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Victoria's Secret, 23 Zone and Coach.

Police say Whitehall uses a few aliases and frequents southern Indiana and Old Louisville.

Hi Jessica, remember us? We posted about you back in February after your very expensive shopping spree using stolen... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, June 2, 2023

Whitehall has been accused of stealing other people's identities, spending thousands of dollars using stolen credit cards, trafficking identities and more.

"Folks, this may not be the crime of the century but having your identity stolen and used is very troublesome to her multiple victims," the LMPD Facebook post said.

If you know where Whitehall, you are asked to call LMPD's anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

