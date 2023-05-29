Woman dies after shooting in Smoketown neighborhood, police say

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers found the woman shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of East Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood Monday night.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers found the woman shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of East Broadway near South Preston around 7:30 p.m.

EMS took her to the hospital where she later died according to police.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

