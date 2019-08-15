(WHAS11)-LMPD were called to the 1600 block of West Oak Street Wednesday where they found a seven-month pregnant woman shot.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. and police say upon arrival they found the victim in her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim stated that 21-year-old, Kayla Morris, broke into her apartment and destroyed her property, punched her in the face before shooting multiple times into the apartment.

Morris gave a Mirandized statement admitting to going into the victim's apartment with codefendants who were armed with a handgun to collect a debt. Morris stated they entered the victim's apartment and destroyed her property before a codefendant shot multiple times into the victim's apartment.

Kayla Morris has been charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and will be arraigned August 16.

