LMPD: Woman in serious condition following St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a woman is in serious condition following a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4900 block of Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, they located a woman inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to University of Louisville in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time.

Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

LMPD has no suspects.

