Woman pleads guilty in relation to 2020 murder of Louisville teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Exactly three years ago, a 19-year-old was shot and killed and his body was dumped on the side of the road in Louisville.

On Thursday, Kaleb Woolen's family finally got some justice.

Elizabeth Miller, one of the two suspects in the case, pleaded guilty to three counts of facility to murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

"I would just like to see justice if there is such a thing, because nothing will bring him back," Christina Turner, Woolen's aunt, said. "The treatment of what's left of us is unnecessarily brutal."

Woolen's family is not satisfied with the deal; however, they say the process has been extremely drawn out and exhausting. They say prosecutors are "scared" to go to trial.

Skender Fazliji and Miller were initially arrested and charged with the murder of Woolen in August 2020. Police said the two admitted to robbing and killing Woolen, then dumping his body onto the side of Manslick Road.

According to Fazliji's arrest citation, he said he picked Woolen up with two other friends, pulled a gun out and demanded everything, then shot him. Miller was listed as facilitating the robbery, with police saying Miller admitted to setting him up because she was angry at him for stealing from her.

Police said Miller also admitted to taking the weapon from the scene, but did not give the location of the weapon that was inside her car.

Miller's sentencing is currently scheduled for Oct. 12.

The Commonwealth's Attorney is recommending a sentence of 1 to 5 years.

