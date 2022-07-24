Woman killed in St. Dennis Neighborhood shooting

LMPD said officers were called just before 9:00 p.m. to the 3200 block of Melody Acres.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said one woman is dead following a shooting Sunday night in the St. Dennis Neighborhood.

LMPD said officers were called just before 9:00 p.m. to the 3200 block of Melody Acres.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to LMPD.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrest(s). Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.