LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver hit and killed a woman on her bicycle early Thursday morning, then took off. Police are still working to identify that driver and they are hoping that surveillance footage from nearby businesses will help them do so.

Around 5 a.m. a woman was riding her bike east on Fern Valley Road near Ulrich Avenue and Industrial Boulevard when she was hit from behind. The driver of that vehicle did not stop. Police said there were no witnesses of the crash, but another person found the woman injured on the side of the road.

Jimmy Fisher, a Ford Motor Plant employee who takes Fern Valley Road to work, was told that the woman had a light on her bicycle and was wearing a reflective vest.

“You know, she was doing what she was supposed to do,” he said.

That portion of Fern Valley Road doesn't have street lights or a bike lane, making the area potentially hazardous for those who use bikes to travel.

“You know, we need a safe place to get to work," Fischer said. "A lot of people perceive us as cyclists as not people. We're people. We have families to go home to, we have jobs to go home to."

He hopes the driver of that vehicle will come forward soon.

“They know they did it,” he said. “Do the right thing, step forward and call somebody.”

The Ford Union Hall on Fern Valley Road has 13 surveillance cameras and people there said they’ve given police video from 5 of them. LMPD said they are reviewing area surveillance footage and, if possible, will provide a photo of the car to hopefully identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673.

Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.