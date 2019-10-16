LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to intersection of South Fifth Street and West Whitney Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located the female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

