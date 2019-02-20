LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a woman is recovering after a shooting in southwest Jefferson County.

Third Division officers and the Major Crimes Unit responded to the 11000 block of Wiltonwood Court in Valley Station around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police located a woman in her 20’s to 30’s who sustained a gunshot wound.

She was taken to University Hospital conscious and alert.

Police believe the shooting happened outside and did not know if the woman was a resident of the area.

There are no suspects or arrests.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.