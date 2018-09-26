LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a woman is recovering after a shooting that happened a block away left her injured.

Metro Police responded to the area of the 600 block of East Broadway for an initial report of a shooting around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police located the female victim who apparently suffered a laceration to the head.

Police believe that laceration was the result of flying debris or glass – not gunfire.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers with the Fourth Division located a scene at Clay and Lampton Streets where they believe the shooting occurred.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

