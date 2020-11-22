Police: Woman injured following shooting near Shepherdsville Road

Police believe the woman was shot in another location sometime Saturday evening but showed up at a nearby gas station for help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been transported to the hospital after an apparent shooting in the Newburg neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Sixth Division officers responded to the Circle K gas station in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with gunshot wounds to both her leg and hand.

Police said based on their preliminary investigation, they believe the woman was shot near the gas station and drove there for help.

She was taken to UofL Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

If you can help police with any information in this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

