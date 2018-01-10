LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman has been identified one day after she was fatally shot outside of a west Louisville church.

The coroner says 50-year-old Dana Hodges died from a gunshot wound.

Officers said they found Hodges dead at the intersection of 35th and West Main Streets outside of the North Central Church of Christ around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: LMPD: Woman killed outside Shawnee church in murder-attempted suicide

Shortly after police discovered her body, they heard gunshots from a nearby scene and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound – the person they believe to have fired the fatal shots that killed Hodges.

That man was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known. He has yet to be identified.

Police believe the shooting was domestic related.

© 2018 WHAS-TV