LMPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Rutherford Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to cross the street near Rutherford Elementary School on Monday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on 3rd Street at Southland Boulevard, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe an adult woman was crossing 3rd Street from Southland Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on 3rd Street.

The woman was transported to UofL Hospital where she died. The driver of the vehicle that hit her fled the scene and drove in an unknown direction, according to police.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the fatal collision.

