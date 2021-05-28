Woman found shot to death in apartment identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jessica Abernathy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an apartment on Monday.

On May 24, officers responded to reports of a gunshot inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Terrier Ct., according to a statement from the department. A neighbor reported hearing the gunshot “on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.”

When officers knocked on the door of the residence, there was no response and they could not hear or see anything inside, the statement says. Officers left the area at 4:38 p.m.

Officers received another call to the same location at 6:38 p.m. The manager of the apartment complex asked officers to perform a welfare check.

“The officer was meant [sic] by the manager who had a key to the residence,” according to police. Once inside, the body of a woman was found.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jessica Abernathy.

LMPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate the deadly shooting.

It is not clear what led to the shooting and police do not have a suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

