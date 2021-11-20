Woman found dead in cell is jail's fourth death in 2021

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a North Carolina jail.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox is the fourth inmate who has died this year at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
According to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office news release, Cox was found dead on the floor in her cell early Friday while officers were conducting supervision rounds.
The release said she apparently died of natural causes. An autopsy was planned. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate her death.