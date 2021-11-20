Woman found dead in cell is jail's fourth death in 2021

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate her death.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a North Carolina jail.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox is the fourth inmate who has died this year at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

According to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office news release, Cox was found dead on the floor in her cell early Friday while officers were conducting supervision rounds.