Metro Police investigating 3 unrelated shooting incidents that left 2 dead

According to officials, the shootings took place in the Algonquin, Shawnee and Russell neighborhoods Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three separate shootings Sunday evening have left two people dead, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Police said the first incident happened in the Algonquin neighborhood after a woman was fatally shot.

Officers responded to the scene at the Parkway Place apartments in the 1700 block of Harrod Court around 9 p.m.

Officers found the woman, tried to render aid but were unsuccessful. She died at the scene, according to spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. She has not been identified.

"It's very important that we bring some sense of justice to the friends and family who are out here right now mourning. You can see and hear behind me -- that there are a number of people who are extremely upset and anything we can do to bring some kind of closure, some type of justice for these families would certainly be appreciate by them," Smiley said.

Police are also investigating two other unrelated shooting incidents on Cecil Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood and Esquire Alley in Russell.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Esquire Alley around 10 p.m. where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

