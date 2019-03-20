LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- One woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning, March 20.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane in Bashford Manor around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Information on the victim and any potential suspects has not been released. LMPD is investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

Police are canvassing the area for suspects. They said they believe the incident was "domestic in nature" and "believe there were others" in the apartment.

Family of the victim said the victim's youngest daughter, who is 9-years-old, ran to a neighbor's home to call for help.

I-264W at River Park was closed due to a self-inflicted shooting, MetroSafe said. The said they believe this is the suspect from the Goldsmith Lane homicide this morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the interstate was open to traffic.

The police have not identified the suspect or the victim.