Woman pleads guilty to deadly wrong-way crash in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong-way crash in 2021 that killed two adults and injured two children.

Court documents show Faith Turner said she was driving under the influence and sped down the wrong way on Interstate 64.

That's when she hit an SUV head-on driven by Allen Hinkle. His wife, Rachelle Hinkle, died in the crash and he later died at the hospital.

Two young children were also taken to the hospital.

According to the arrest citation, Turner admitted to drinking alcohol at a wedding reception before the crash.

She faces two counts of manslaughter, two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 16, and she faces up to 32 years in jail.

