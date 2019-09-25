(WHAS11)-A woman is facing charges after the Shelby County sheriff's department says she stole a truck and hurt a woman and a child.

Police arrested Ceasia Jefferson with assault, fleeing, and evading police.



Deputies say they witnessed Jefferson get into a truck at a Circle K gas station knock the driver and her small child to the ground, and then steal the truck.



Sheriffs chased her on I-64 but Jefferson later drove back to the gas station and crashed the truck into a gas pump.



They say the woman Jefferson pulled from the truck had serious injuries, while the child she hit had only minor injuries.

