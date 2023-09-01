LMPD: Woman dies hours after allegedly being strangled by son

Officers said they found a woman, believed to be in her 60’s, who had been strangled by her 30-year-old son.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead hours after allegedly being strangled by her son Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported domestic situation between a mother and her son in the 2300 block of West Oak St. in the Park Hill neighborhood around noon.

Officers said they found a woman, believed to be in her 60’s, who had been strangled by her 30-year-old son.

Police said officers found the man and took him into custody.

The woman was alert and conscious as officers were checking on her. Authorities said they called EMS, but she said she didn't need them and went back inside her home.

Shortly after, EMS came to check on the woman. EMS and officers tried to make contact with her but were unable to.

Police said officers then "forced entry" inside of the home and found the woman "down." She was taken to UofL Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the mother and son are unknown at this time.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit was notified and has started an investigation.

LMPD said all parties have been accounted for, and the son is facing charges.

Pending the outcome of the autopsy, police said charges may be upgraded.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

