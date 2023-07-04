Woman in 'critical condition' after 4th of July shooting in Shively

Police officers found a woman in her mid-30's suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue on Tuesday.

A woman is in critical condition in the hospital after she was shot multiple times in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers with the Shively Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue, according to a Shively PD news release.

Officers on scene found a woman in her mid 30's suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital . Officials say she was in "critical condition" at the time of her arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shively PD at (502) 448-6181, or the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

