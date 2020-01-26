LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Friday, more than a month after his ex-girlfriend claims he assaulted her, stole her car, broke into her apartment, and threatened to kill her.

According to an arrest citation, a woman was outside of the Taco Bell on Taylorsville Road, where she worked, around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2019. While she was in the parking lot, her ex-boyfriend, Jashawn Crook, showed up. The two got into a fight and Crook tried to force her into a vehicle. She managed to get away and started walking toward Taylorsville Road to get away from him.

The woman said Crook came up behind her and punched her in the head. He then wrapped his arm around her neck and attempted to strangle her. In the police report, the woman said she was “unable to breathe and her eyes were going dark.”

The report said Crook then picked her up and slammed her into the ground and forcefully took her car keys. He left the Taco Bell parking lot in her car and went to her apartment where he allegedly broke in and assaulted her again when she got home.

The woman managed to get out of her apartment and went to her sister’s house. While she was there, the woman claimed Crook posted Facebook Live videos of him holding a gun inside her apartment and saying he would kill her.

Several hours later, the woman returned to her apartment with her sister. While officers were there taking her statement, Crook pulled up in the parking lot. When he saw the police cars, he drove away. Officers tried to chase him, but they were unable to catch up with him.

According to his arrest citation, Crook was arrested on Jan. 25, 2020 at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Crook is facing several charges including burglary, assault, strangulation, and drug possession.

