LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday.

Monique Hardiman, 33, was taken into custody and has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

That incident happened in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue around 5 a.m.

According to arrest records, Hardiman became involved in some type of verbal altercation with someone when she had incidents with. Police say she pulled out a gun and fired it towards that person. That’s when police say an innocent bystander was struck with a projectile fired from the gun.

That victim, a man, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Hardiman got rid of the gun in order to hinder their investigation.

After she was taken into custody, police say she admitted her involvement in the incident.

The victim has not been identified.

Hardiman is booked at Metro Corrections and is being held without bond.

She is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 16.

