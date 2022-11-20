x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman charged for death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Dawn Coleman was booked early Sunday morning in relation to the death of young Cairo Jordan.
Credit: Washington County Jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase has been booked in Southern Indiana.

According to the Washington County Sherriff's Office website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning after being extradited from San Francisco. 

Coleman is accused of neglecting young Cairo Jordan, along with the his mom, Dejaune Anderson, until he died. 

Indiana State Police said the pair then stuffed Cairo into a Las Vegas suitcase and left him in the woods in rural Indiana.

Coleman is charged with obstruction of justice and neglect of a child resulting in a death. 

She is expected in court for arraignment on Monday morning.

A warrant for Coleman and Anderson's arrest was issued in October, before detectives traveled to California to arrest both women. Coleman was arrested but authorities did not find Anderson.

ISP is still looking for her. She was last know to be seen in Los Angeles but is said to travel often. If you see her, call 911. 

Credit: Colleton County Sheriff's Office
The photo (pictured above) is Dejaune Anderson's mugshot from South Carolina. Nov. 1, 2022.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

More Videos

In Other News

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Buechel neighborhood

Before You Leave, Check This Out