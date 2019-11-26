SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the original incident in October.

A Georgia woman was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting at Shelbyville KFC drive-thru in October.

According to a release from the Shelbyville Police Department, 33-year-old Jonelle Jade Dare was arrested by the Sandy Springs Georgia Police Department around 12:30 a.m. on November 26.

Dare is accused of shooting through the drive-thru window of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Boone Station Road in Shelbyville on October 28. No one was injured in the shooting.

In their initial investigation, Police said the woman was angry and verbally abused the cashier from the moment she pulled up to the drive-thru window. After she received her meal, police said the woman drove about two to three feet forward then pulled out a handgun, shooting through the window.

The Shelbyville Police Department was able to identify the suspect as Dare after further investigation. An arrest warrant and extradition request was sent to the US Marshalls Office in Atlanta.

When Dare was arrested, a weapon fitting the description of the one used in the shooting at KFC was recovered as well.

