LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Roerica Johnson, 25, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct in the second degree after allegedly assaulting a TARC bus driver on Oct. 23.

According to the arrest citation, Johnson was sitting in the front row of the bus when she got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver. A witness video showed the driver and passenger in a physical altercation after Johnson walked behind the driver's seat to yell at the driver.

After the driver pushed Johnson away, Johnson grabbed and punched the driver, slamming her head onto the metal motor cover and causing a laceration to her head. Other passengers witnessed the altercation, with someone eventually stepping in to break up the fight.

EMS transported the bus driver to the emergency room with a possible concussion.

Johnson will have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.

A statement from J. Barry Barker, the executive director of TARC:

"The safety and security of our riders and drivers is our number one priority. This unfortunate incident underscores the need for us to embrace a policy of mutual respect and responsibility, and to conduct ourselves in a way that creates community among our 47,000 daily riders."

