LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a woman for allegedly starting a fire.

Metro Police say 67-year-old Mercedes Barnes is connected to a January apartment fire in west Louisville.

On Jan. 28, firefighters responded to the fire on Del Park Terrace. Police say Barnes was found with a lighter in her hand when firefighters arrived.

Investigators believe she intentionally set the fire inside the building.

Barnes is charged with arson and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 18.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.