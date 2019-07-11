LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested after Louisville Metro Police say she was running a prostitution business as a front for her East Louisville spa.

According to a police report, LMPD conducted an undercover operation at Sun Spa located at 4111 Murphy Lane which is off Westport Rd. Workers in the spa agreed to give the undercover officer a massage with sexual advances before the officer revealed his identity.

Sun Spa Website

66-year-old Aeran Moon was the manager at the time of service and co-owner of Sun Spa.

A customer who was interviewed on the property of the spa admitted to receiving sexual favors in exchange for cash. Police said Moon collects money from the girls working that give feather massages.

Customers said that they’d give money to Moon after seeing each client. Moon was profiting from prostitution. The women who worked in the spa referred to Moon as Mamasan

Moon was arrested and arraigned in court on Nov.7. Moon is charged with promoting prostitution.

Moon has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $5,000 bond at Metro Corrections.

