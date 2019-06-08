LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is facing charges after police say she stole another woman’s purse at a bar, then her car.

Police say Leslie Pryor, 27, took a woman’s purse with her car keys inside from a table at Highland’s Tap Room on Bardstown Road.

After the purse was taken, the victim’s car was taken from the lot as well.

Weeks later, Pryor and several others were caught on surveillance video in the victim’s car at Walmart on Outer Loop.

Pryor is charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.

