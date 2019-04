LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville woman has been arrested and accused of selling fake tickets for the Kentucky Derby.

Police say Churchill Downs alerted them about Cleotia Evans, who was reportedly selling four tickets on Craigslist for $2,000.

Undercover detectives were able to meet with Evans to buy those tickets and then took her into custody.

During an arraignment hearing Monday, a judge set Evans’ bond for $1,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the racetrack.