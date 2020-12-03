LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing several charges after LMPD says she stole a car with a child inside of it. The incident took place in Germantown.

Police say Cassandra Perkins took the car while the mother was talking to a person nearby. The mom caught up with Perkins when she stopped the car at a convenience store.

A fight between Perkins and the mother ensued once she caught up to her.

Police later found Perkins in a nearby alley.

Perkins is charged with unlawful taking, attempted kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and driving with a suspended license.

She is currently being held at metro corrections.

