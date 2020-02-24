LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $20K worth of luggage from the Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Carrie Welch, 33, is accused of taking luggage from the carousel on two occasions.

She was arraigned February 24 and is expected back in court on March 5.

